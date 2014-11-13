PARIS Nov 13 Australia coach Michael Cheika on Thursday completed his side by naming his replacements for their clash with France at Stade de France on Saturday:
Australia: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Christian Lealiifano, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Sean McMahon, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-James Horwill, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Saia Faingaa, 1-James Slipper
Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Matt Hodgson, 21-Will Genia, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Rob Horne
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)