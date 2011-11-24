Nov 24 Australia coach Robbie Deans on
Thursday named the following team to play the Barbarians at
Twickenham in London on Saturday.
Team: 15-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 14-Lachie Turner, 13-Rob Horne,
12-Berrick Barnes, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-James O'Connor, 9-Will
Genia, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-David Pocock, 6-Scott Higginbotham,
5-Nathan Sharpe, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Salesi Ma'afu, 2-Tatafu Polota
Nau, 1-James Slipper.
Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Ben Alexander, 18-James
Horwill, 19-Dave Dennis, 20-Matt Hodgson, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Ben
Tapuai
