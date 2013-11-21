Nov 21 Australia coach Ewan McKenzie on Thursday named the following team to play Scotland at Murrayfield, Edinburgh on Saturday.
15-Israel Folau, 14-Joe Tomane, 13-Christian Leali'ifano, 12-Mike Harris, 11-Chris Feauai-Sautia, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Ben Mowen (captain), 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-James Horwill, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-James Slipper
Replacements: 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-Ben Alexander, 18-Paddy Ryan, 19-Sitaleki Timani, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Nic White, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Bernard Foley (Compiled by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien)