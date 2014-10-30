LONDON Oct 30 Michael Cheika's first team as Australia coach has a decidedly retro feel to it, with halfbacks Quade Cooper and Will Genia restored for the European tour opener against the invitational Barbarians on Saturday.

Flyhalf Cooper and scrumhalf Genia were a fixture of former coach Ewen McKenzie's tourists last year, but injuries put the pair out of the June series against France and they were overlooked for the latter part of the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship when fit.

Cheika, who took over from McKenzie last week, has put flyhalf Bernard Foley on the bench while leaving scrumhalf Nick Phipps out altogether for the non-test match against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

New South Wales Waratahs duo Foley and Phipps played in the Wallabies' last match against New Zealand, a 28-27 defeat in Brisbane, and were paired for much of the Rugby Championship.

Cheika has also named Fiji-born Henry Speight on the right wing, giving the newly eligible back his first start in a Wallabies jersey.

Former captain James Horwill, a feature in the sides under Robbie Deans but out of favour under McKenzie, has been named at lock while veteran Western Force skipper Matt Hodgson will lead the side at openside flanker.

He joins an experienced back row alongside number eight Ben McCalman and the abrasive Scott Higginbotham on the blindside.

Long-serving props Benn Robinson and Ben Alexander will also have a chance to press their claims for a recall for the rest of the tour after being named in the starting side.

Regular captain Michael Hooper, utility back Adam Ashley-Cooper, flanker Scott Fardy and lock Rob Simmons have all been rested, though the team boasts ample backline firepower in fullback Israel Folau and centre Tevita Kuridrani.

"This team contains a mix of players from our last game and also experienced players eager to push their way into the Test team," Cheika said in a media release on Thursday.

"We're all looking forward to playing our first game for Australia on this tour."

Cheika has named a nine-man bench which includes the uncapped Sean McMahon and will be chopped to eight for the match.

Following the Barbarians clash, the Wallabies play tests against Wales, France, Ireland and England in successive weeks.

Australia team:

15-Israel Folau, 14-Henry Speight, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Rob Horne, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-Matt Hodgson (captain), 6-Scott Higginbotham, 5-James Horwill, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Saia Faingaa, 1-Benn Robinson

Reserves: James Hanson, James Slipper, Sekope Kepu, Will Skelton, Sean McMahon, Nic White, Bernard Foley, Christian Leali'ifano, Joe Tomane

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)