SYDNEY Nov 4 Australia will host Scotland and Wales in four internationals next year in a revival of the June test window, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) announced on Friday.

The Wallabies, who finished third at the recent World Cup, will play Scotland in Newcastle on June 5 before three tests against Wales in Brisbane (June 9), Melbourne (June 16) and Sydney (June 23).

"A return to a three-test series as we will play against Wales is an opportunity to build anticipation, excitement and momentum during the course of the tour," ARU managing director John O'Neill said.

"It is a long time since we have had that opportunity, to experience a heavyweight northern hemisphere opponent in our backyard for three tests."

Australia beat Wales in the third placed playoff at the World Cup after the teams lost their semi-finals to New Zealand and France respectively.

The two countries also meet in the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff next month on Australia's two-match tour of Europe, which also includes a meeting with the Barbarians at Twickenham.

The Super rugby provincial competition will be suspended from June 2 to June 29 to make way for the international window.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)

