LONDON Nov 28 Australia lock Sitaleki Timani will miss this weekend's international against Wales after being handed a one-match ban for his part in a fracas against Italy on Saturday.

Timani appeared before International Rugby Board (IRB) Judicial Officer David Martin on Wednesday having been cited for striking an opponent in the 13th minute of Australia's narrow 22-19 victory in Florence.

"Acknowledging the player's admission of having carried out the act of foul play, the Judicial Officer deemed the incident to be at the low end of the IRB's table of offending and suspended the player for one week, having taken into account the mitigating factors," a statement said.

Timani's absence leaves Australia coach Robbie Deans lacking forward options for Saturday's match.

Nathan Sharpe and Cadeyrn Neville are the only two available locks in the squad.

The Wallabies will travel to Cardiff looking to make it three straight test wins after victories over Italy and England following defeat by France. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)