June 6 As if playing the combined best from Britain and Ireland over the next five weeks was not enough, Robbie Deans' Australia team will attempt a grand slam on their end of season tour, the Australian Rugby Union said on Thursday.

The Wallabies, who are to play the British and Irish Lions in a three-test series starting on June 22, on Thursday confirmed a match against Wales on their end of season tour.

They also meet England on Nov. 2, then play Italy, Ireland and Scotland on successive weekends before they conclude the tour in Cardiff on Nov. 30.

The only Australian side to complete the grand slam of victories against the four Home Nations was the 1984 side captained by Andrew Slack.

The Wallabies' last grand slam tour in 2009 faltered in the second match when they drew 20-20 with Ireland and were then beaten 9-8 by Scotland.

"There's a good core of guys in the squad now who were on that trip," Wallabies' lock James Horwill said in a statement.

"Having the grand slam opportunity taken away in the final minute in Dublin like it was, wasn't the reason we lost the next week in Scotland, but there's no doubt that its dangerous if it (the Grand Slam possibility) becomes too much of a focus."

The Lions began their tour of Australia on Wednesday with a 69-17 victory over a depleted Western Force side in Perth and now move to the east coast to play the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Saturday.