MELBOURNE, June 19 The Australian Rugby Union (ARU) has slammed the playing surface at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium following the Wallabies' defeat in the second test against England and have threatened to tear up an agreement to play a match there next year.

Despite remedial work during the week, the brittle nature of the pitch was exposed from the first scrum of England's 23-7 win over the Wallabies on Saturday, prompting ground staff to frantically attempt repairs during the game.

England coach Eddie Jones remarked sarcastically that he looked forward to the pitch being ready in a year's time, while former players and pundits decried the state of the turf on social media.

ARU Chief Executive Bill Pulver noted the turf had not stood up to scrums during the Melbourne Rebels' home games in the Super Rugby season and said efforts to make it safe for test rugby had failed.

"We have expressed our extreme disappointment to the Melbourne and Olympic Trust (MOPT) following last night's test at AAMI Park," Pulver said in a news release on Sunday.

"The venue is obligated to provide a playing surface which is safe for the playing of international rugby and clearly this was not delivered upon last night."

The ARU have an agreement to play a test at the stadium next year but Pulver said that would be revisited if its managers failed to improve the surface.

"Prior to making any decision about 2017, the stadium must put specific measures in place, including an independent turf expert providing regular reports back to the ARU," he said.

"I have suggested previously that the stadium should investigate a hybrid playing surface, similar to the one used at Twickenham, which is 90 percent grass and 10 percent synthetic and stood up superbly to the rigours of the Rugby World Cup.

"AAMI Park must investigate all technology available to improve the surface. If we don't have satisfactory progress in the coming months, we'll need to revisit our agreement with them for 2017."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)