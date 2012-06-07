(Adds details)
* Tomane ruled out with ankle injury
* Vuna to make Wallabies debut
June 7 The wounded Wallabies suffered another
setback ahead of the first test against Six Nations champions
Wales on Saturday, with winger Cooper Vuna called in to make his
test debut after Joe Tomane suffered an ankle injury in
training.
Tomane, who made his debut in the 9-6 loss to Scotland on
Tuesday, was expected to be sidelined for six weeks with the
left ankle problem, the Wallabies said in a statement on
Thursday.
He joins captain James Horwill and backs James O'Connor,
Kurtley Beale and Quade Cooper on the sidelines for the start of
the three-test series in Brisbane.
The 24-year-old Auckland-born Vuna, who joined the Melbourne
Rebels last year after switching codes from rugby league, will
start on the right wing for the Wallabies.
The powerful 103kg flyer, who represented Tonga in rugby
league, has scored 10 tries for the Melbourne Rebels in his two
seasons with the fledgling franchise.
