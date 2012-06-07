(Adds details)

* Tomane ruled out with ankle injury

* Vuna to make Wallabies debut

June 7 The wounded Wallabies suffered another setback ahead of the first test against Six Nations champions Wales on Saturday, with winger Cooper Vuna called in to make his test debut after Joe Tomane suffered an ankle injury in training.

Tomane, who made his debut in the 9-6 loss to Scotland on Tuesday, was expected to be sidelined for six weeks with the left ankle problem, the Wallabies said in a statement on Thursday.

He joins captain James Horwill and backs James O'Connor, Kurtley Beale and Quade Cooper on the sidelines for the start of the three-test series in Brisbane.

The 24-year-old Auckland-born Vuna, who joined the Melbourne Rebels last year after switching codes from rugby league, will start on the right wing for the Wallabies.

The powerful 103kg flyer, who represented Tonga in rugby league, has scored 10 tries for the Melbourne Rebels in his two seasons with the fledgling franchise. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)