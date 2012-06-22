By Nick Mulvenney
take the "next step" in international rugby against Australia
this weekend and finish what has been a breakthrough 12 months
on a high, forwards coach Robin McBryde said on Friday.
When the Wales squad gathered for the first of two pre-World
Cup training camps in Poland last July, they were coming off a
fourth-place finish in the Six Nations and were 80-1 outsiders
to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy.
They bucked those odds with a stunning run to the
semi-finals of the World Cup in New Zealand, where they lost
controversially to France, before sweeping all before them to
claim a Grand Slam in the Six Nations in March.
Next on the agenda was to beat one of the southern
hemisphere powers on the road but Australia have had just enough
to prevail in two tight tests and clinch the series before the
third and final encounter in Sydney on Saturday.
"It's our last opportunity isn't it?" McBryde told reporters
at the Sydney Football Stadium.
"We said before coming on the tour we were keen to take that
next step in the development of the young squad that we've got.
We've come close on the last two occasions but we haven't quite
crossed the line ...
"We're confident if we can get a little bit more accuracy
and a little bit more discipline in our play we can ask a little
bit more of Australia and ensure that victory."
Even though Wales won matches in Australia in the pool stage
at the 2003 World Cup, they have not beaten the Wallabies in
their own backyard since 1969.
Their last victory over a southern hemisphere power Down
Under was also against the Australians in the third place
playoff at the 1987 World Cup in New Zealand.
McBryde said there had been a debate on whether to bring
fresh faces into the side after the narrow defeat in the second
test in Melbourne but the coaching team had decided to stick
with the same starting line-up.
"We couldn't have been more consistent in our selection so
it's a vote of confidence in those 15 players," McBryde added.
"We were less than a minute away from victory last week so
we must have done something right to put ourselves in that
position.
"Hopefully we'll be able to hang on just a little bit
longer."
Having failed to build on the Grand Slams of 2005 and 2008,
Wales were determined to use this year's achievement as a
stepping stone to more success.
It has been almost 12 months of solid rugby for many of the
players though and win or lose on Saturday there will be some
weary legs getting onto the plane back to Europe next week.
"I hope there's enough in the tank, we've been conscious of
getting the balance right this week, they've got to feel fresh
as well," said McBryde.
"It's been a long year for a lot of the players and they've
had some ups and downs, mostly ups.
"It would be good to finish that year on a high so they can
spend their four to six weeks off in a happy mood and look
forward to next season."
(Additional reporting by Stuart MacDill, editing by Peter
Rutherford)