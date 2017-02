SYDNEY, June 6 Factbox on this month's three-test series between Australia and Wales: - - AUSTRALIA Coach: Robbie Deans Captain: David Pocock IRB ranking: Second Recent form: Tri-Nations champions, third at World Cup - - Squad: Forwards: Ben Alexander, Dave Dennis, Kane Douglas, Saia Faingaa, Scott Higginbotham, Michael Hooper, Sekope Kepu, Ben McCalman, Stephen Moore, Ben Mowen, Cadeyrn Neville, Dan Palmer, Wycliffe Palu, David Pocock, Tatafu Polata Nau, Benn Robinson, Nathan Sharpe, Rob Simmons, James Slipper, Sitaleki Timani. Backs: Adam Ashley-Cooper, Berrick Barnes, Anthony Faingaa, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Michael Harris, Rob Horne, Digby Ioane, Pat McCabe, Luke Morahan, Nick Phipps, Dominic Shipperley, Joseph Tomane, Cooper Vuna, Nic White. Notable absentees: James O'Connor (liver), James Horwill (hamstring), Kurtley Beale (shoulder), Quade Cooper (match fitness) - - - - WALES: Coach: Rob Howley (Caretaker) Captain: Sam Warburton IRB ranking: Fifth Recent form: Six Nations champions (Grand Slam), fourth at World Cup - - Squad: Forwards: Ryan Bevington, Luke Charteris, Bradley Davies, Ian Evans, Toby Faletau, Rhys Gill, Richard Hibbard, Paul James, Gethin Jenkins, Adam Jones, Alun Wyn Jones, Rhodri Jones, Ryan Jones, Dan Lydiate, Ken Owens, Matthew Rees, Aaron Shingler, Justin Tipuric, Josh Turnbull, Sam Warburton, Martyn Williams Backs: Ashley Beck, Dan Biggar, Andrew Bishop, Aled Brew, Alex Cuthbert, Jonathan Davies, Leigh Halfpenny, Will Harries, James Hook, George North, Mike Phillips, Rhys Priestland, Harry Robinson, Rhys Webb, Lloyd Williams, Scott Williams, Liam Williams Notable absentees: Warren Gatland (coach, leg injuries), Jamie Roberts (knee), Huw Bennett (Achilles), Lee Byrne (French club duties, on standby) - - - - FIXTURES First test June 9 Brisbane (8pm local) Second test June 16 Melbourne (8pm local) Third test June 23 Sydney (3pm local) * Wales also play a tour match against ACT Brumbies in Canberra on June 12. - - - - HISTORY Meetings (since 1908): 32 Australia wins: 21 Wales wins: 10 Draws: 1 - - Last 10 meetings (date, winners, score, venue): 2005 Wales 24-22 Cardiff 2006 Draw 29-29 Cardiff 2007 Australia 29-23 Sydney 2007 Australia 31-0 Brisbane 2007 Australia 32-20 Cardiff* 2008 Wales 21-18 Cardiff 2009 Australia 33-12 Cardiff 2010 Australia 25-16 Cardiff 2011 Australia 21-18 Auckland* 2011 Australia 24-18 Cardiff * World Cup match (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)