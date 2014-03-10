(Corrects to clarify which Burgess brother involved)

SYDNEY, March 10 Former All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams will sit out the next three matches of his second season back in Australian rugby league after being suspended for a shoulder charge.

Williams, who will return to the 15-man game for a tilt at a second World Cup triumph with New Zealand in 2015, was cited for the tackle on South Sydney Rabbitohs forward George Burgess in the National Rugby League (NRL) opener last Thursday.

The Sydney Roosters second row pleaded guilty to a "grade two" shoulder charge on the Englishman and will miss three matches before returning for the game against his old team, Canterbury Bulldogs.

Burgess's brother Sam, who played a key role in South Sydney's 28-8 victory, is heading home to Bath Rugby next year as he bids for a spot in the England squad for the 2015 union World Cup. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)