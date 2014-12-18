MELBOURNE Dec 18 Japan international Akihito Yamada has joined Western Force as a concessional signing for one year, the Australian Super Rugby club said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old winger, who has earned 10 test caps since making his debut for the Brave Blossoms last year, currently plays for the Japan's Top League leaders Panasonic Wild Knights.

"Aki is an attacking wing/fullback, who has demonstrated an ability to find the try line," Force head coach Michael Foley said in a statement.

"While he's played international rugby for Japan, he's keen to keep improving and has expressed a desire to challenge for a place in the match squad."

Each Australian club is permitted to recruit one Japanese player in addition to their 35-man senior squad. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)