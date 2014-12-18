Rugby-Barbarians granted All Blacks clash at Twickenham
LONDON, March 22 A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.
MELBOURNE Dec 18 Japan international Akihito Yamada has joined Western Force as a concessional signing for one year, the Australian Super Rugby club said on Thursday.
The 29-year-old winger, who has earned 10 test caps since making his debut for the Brave Blossoms last year, currently plays for the Japan's Top League leaders Panasonic Wild Knights.
"Aki is an attacking wing/fullback, who has demonstrated an ability to find the try line," Force head coach Michael Foley said in a statement.
"While he's played international rugby for Japan, he's keen to keep improving and has expressed a desire to challenge for a place in the match squad."
Each Australian club is permitted to recruit one Japanese player in addition to their 35-man senior squad. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)
SYDNEY, March 22 Wallabies flyhalf Bernard Foley will return to Super Rugby action for the New South Wales Waratahs this weekend after missing the start of the season because of concussion.
LONDON, March 21 England coach Eddie Jones has a novel solution to the question of who should captain the British and Irish Lions on the tour of world champions New Zealand this year -- make it a four-man job.