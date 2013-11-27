Nov 27 New Zealand's Ben Smith and Kieran Read and Wales' Leigh Halfpenny have been nominated for the players' player of the year award, the International Rugby Players' Association said on Wednesday.

Fullback Halfpenny was named Six Nations player of the year as Wales defended their title and won player of the series after the British and Irish Lions triumphed over Australia.

Number eight Read and utility back Smith played crucial roles as the All Blacks became the first national team in the professional era to win every match in a calendar year.

The trio, along with South Africa's Eben Etzebeth and Italy's Sergio Parisse, have also been shortlisted for the International Rugby Board's world player of the year award. (Reporting by Josh Reich)