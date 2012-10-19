BRISBANE Oct 19 Wallabies skipper Nathan Sharpe will be happy enough if Australia can ride an emotional wave to buck considerable odds and inflict a first defeat in 17 matches on New Zealand on Saturday in his final test on home soil.

Longer term, however, the 34-year-old believes that to match the levels the All Blacks have reached since the Wallabies beat them at the same Lang Park stadium 14 months ago, the Australians need to focus more on consistency than one-off performances.

"We like a challenge. It probably fits the Australian psyche a little bit. When backs are to the wall the guys like to show their character," Sharpe told reporters on Friday.

"That's a strength and a weakness (because) it doesn't allow you to be consistent in your performance.

"You can't rely on the emotional side of things to get you up each week and that's something we've got to get away from in Australian rugby.

"To be consistent you've got to be able to prepare the same way and perform with minimal degrees of difference in your performance."

Since that defeat in Brisbane last year, New Zealand have won 16 straight matches on their way to raising the World Cup, winning the inaugural Rugby Championship and claiming the Bledisloe Cup for a 10th successive year.

Australia, meanwhile, managed to finish second in the Rugby Championship but will be almost unrecognisable from the team that ran out against the All Blacks last year because of a glut of injuries.

Sharpe, who will play his 112th test on Saturday, said the weakened Wallabies were under no illusions as to the task that faced them in the third Bledisloe test.

"There's no option for us. That's what it is and we're looking forward to it," the combative lock added.

"The circumstances for every test are different. The good thing for us is we get the opportunity to beat them and that's what we want to do.

"We have to play the best game we have played this year, by a way.

"We've had a great week of preparation so if we can translate into a performance on the field tomorrow night, we'll give ourselves a shot.

"We've got a bunch of guys coming in that are ready to go and are ready for it."

Coach Robbie Deans brushed aside talk about his job being on the line if Australia fell to a third defeat to the All Blacks this season but conceded his side had a mountain to climb.

"We have to be better," the New Zealander said.

"The All Blacks have taken the game to another level as is evidenced by the numbers. That's what we're chasing." (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)