WELLINGTON Oct 17 Winger Peter Betham will make his test debut for Australia against world champions New Zealand this weekend after being named in the starting line-up for the Bledisloe Cup test by coach Ewen McKenzie on Thursday.

Betham was called up on Tuesday and was the only fit specialist winger available in the squad after injuries to Joe Tomane, Chris Feauai-Sautia and Nick Cummins. James O'Connor was unavailable for disciplinary reasons.

Goal-kicking centre Christian Leali'ifano was also unavailable because of an ankle injury and he was replaced in the number 12 shirt by ACT Brumbies team mate Matt Toomua, who made his test debut at flyhalf against the All Blacks in September.

Scott Fardy's eye injury forced a reshuffle in the back row, with Ben McCalman coming off the bench at number eight and Ben Mowen switching from the back of the scrum to the blindside flank.

Quade Cooper will start at flyhalf against the country of his birth for the first time this year and is also expected to assume kicking duties.

Australia hammered Argentina 54-17 in their last outing but have not beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand since 2001.

Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Peter Betham, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Ben Mowen, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Sitaleki Timani, 20-Dave Dennis, 21-Nic White, 22-Mike Harris, 23-Bernard Foley. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)