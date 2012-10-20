BRISBANE Oct 20 New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter missed a drop goal with the last kick of the match as the All Blacks' winning streak was brought to an end at 16 matches in an 18-18 draw with Australia on Saturday.

The world champions, chasing a record-equalling 17th victory in a row, had a chance to steal the spoils in an extraordinary end to the contest but Carter, who kicked six penalties, steered the ball wide right of the posts.

Australia, whose points came from five Mike Harris penalties and a long-range effort from Kurtley Beale, also had a chance to win the match after the 80 minutes were up, only to be penalised as they went through the phases inside the visitors' half.

The match was the third test in the Bledisloe Cup series, which the All Blacks won courtesy of their victories in the first two tests of the Rugby Championship. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)