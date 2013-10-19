Oct 19 Flanker Sam Cane produced an outstanding performance to help the All Blacks extend their unbeaten run over Australia in New Zealand to 16 games with a 41-33 victory in their third and final Bledisloe Cup clash in Dunedin on Saturday.

Flyhalf Aaron Cruden slotted 18 points with the boot and scored a try, while Julian Savea, Cane and Kieran Read also scored for the All Blacks. Beauden Barrett added a penalty when he replaced Cruden midway through the second spell.

Quade Cooper added 18 points for the Wallabies with Adam Ashley-Cooper, Matt Toomua and Tevita Kirudrani scoring tries for the visitors, who have not beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand since 2001.

Both sides now head to the northern hemisphere for end-of-season tours with the All Blacks next playing Japan in Tokyo on Nov. 2 while the Wallabies meet England at Twickenham on the same day.

