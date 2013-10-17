WELLINGTON Oct 17 Consistency has been the buzzword for both the All Blacks and Wallabies ahead of their third and final Bledisloe Cup clash of 2013 in Dunedin on Saturday, with the world champions looking to maintain it and the Australians seeking it.

The All Blacks have already locked away the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy following their two victories over the Wallabies in their unbeaten run through the Rugby Championship to retain the southern hemisphere title.

Despite that success, coach Steve Hansen resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes to his side for the game at Otago Regional Stadium (kickoff 1935/0635 GMT).

Instead he shuffled outstanding winger Ben Smith into the vacant centre spot, reinstated Cory Jane after a long injury layoff and gave lock Jeremy Thrush a chance to book a ticket on their end-of-season tour.

The spine of the side that has dominated the Wallabies, particularly in the forwards, however, remains intact with their focus on ensuring they head into their tour of Europe with an unbeaten 2013 record still under their belts.

"The boys are really motivated," loose forward Liam Messam said this week.

"We want to back up another great performance like we did in South Africa," he added in reference to their 38-27 victory two weeks ago over the Springboks that many pundits are rating as one of the best test matches ever played.

Hansen's team have set new standards since he took over from Graham Henry following the World Cup victory in 2011.

The All Blacks have played 23 tests, won 21, drawn once, against the Wallabies in the corresponding fixture last year, and lost once, to a fired-up England last December.

The draw against the Wallabies stuck in the craw of Hansen and the team, who were attempting to set a new world record for successive test victories. The stalemate stopped their streak at 16, one short of the then record held by Lithuania.

"Last year was a great lesson for all of us involved in that game," said Messam. "To play like we did was disappointing."

TROUBLED START

Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie, who replaced Robbie Deans in July, has had a troubled introduction to international coaching, winning just two of his six games, both against Argentina, and was also now seeking some consistency from his side.

"We've got to get out and not just have a win against Argentina, but turn that into a second win," McKenzie told reporters in Sydney earlier this week.

"We're just in that winning two games in a row focus."

The 1991 World Cup-winning prop has had to juggle a side beset by injury, with winger Peter Betham picked to make his test debut on Saturday, a year after he had been forced to come to New Zealand to play provincial rugby to get some game time.

McKenzie has also struggled with his own selections, constantly rejigging his backline, dropping and recalling scrumhalf Will Genia and still uncertain over the flyhalf role, with Quade Cooper given the start against his country of birth this week.

The former Queensland Reds coach, however, felt his side had improved since he took over and was hoping they continued that before they embarked on a gruelling five-test tour to Europe.

"We've done good things in both those games (and)... we did better in the second game than we did in the first," he said of their previous clashes against the All Blacks.

"We didn't do well enough to win, we did good things along the way. So in that sense we improved, so we'll hopefully improve again."

New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Ben Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Liam Messam, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Jeremy Thrush, 3-Charlie Faumuina, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony Woodcock

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Ben Franks, 19-Brodie Retallick, 20-Sam Cane, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Tom Taylor

Australia: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Peter Betham, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Will Genia, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Ben Mowen, 5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Sitaleki Timani, 20-Dave Dennis, 21-Nic White, 22-Mike Harris, 23-Bernard Foley.

Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa) (Additional reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)