WELLINGTON Oct 18 New Zealand captain Richie McCaw and winger Cory Jane have both been ruled out of the third and final Bledisloe Cup clash against Australia in Dunedin on Saturday after picking up late injuries at training, the All Blacks have said.

McCaw sustained a calf injury, while Jane, who was to make his return to the All Blacks following a serious knee injury earlier this year, suffered a hamstring strain, the team said on their Twitter account.

Sam Cane will replace McCaw on the side of the scrum while Charles Piutau will start on the wing with number eight Kieran Read taking over the captaincy for the match at Otago Regional Stadium.

The All Blacks have already retained the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy for an 11th successive season after beating the Wallabies in their opening two clashes of the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Toby Davis)