HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
March 2 Highlights from week two of Super Rugby:
WELLINGTON Oct 17 New Zealand coach Steve Hansen named the following team on Thursday to play Australia in their Bledisloe Cup clash in Dunedin on Saturday.
New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Ben Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Liam Messam, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Jeremy Thrush, 3-Charlie Faumuina, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony Woodcock
Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Ben Franks, 19-Brodie Retallick, 20-Sam Cane, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Tom Taylor (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ed Osmond)
March 2 Highlights from week two of Super Rugby:
March 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Thursday RESULTS Western Force (Australia) 26 Reds (Australia) 19 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 1 1 0 83 17 1 5 2. Blues (New Zealand) 1 1 0 56 18 1 5 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 1 1 0 24 15 1 5 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 1 1 0 17 13 0 4 5. Highlanders (New Zealand)
DUBLIN, March 2 Ireland added fit-again Jared Payne to their squad for the final two Six Nations games against Wales and England, giving coach Joe Schmidt an extra backline option as he bids for a third Six Nations title in four years.