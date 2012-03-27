LONDON, March 27 The Bradford Bulls rugby league club have called on fans to donate 100 pounds ($160) each to keep the UK side in business beyond next month.

The former Super League champions said on Tuesday they needed to raise at least 500,000 pounds by April 6 to stay alive.

"We have almost reached the end of the line," said a statement on the club website (www.bradfordbulls.co.uk) blaming the financial climate, absence of any wealthy benefactor and a lack of support from bankers.

"The hard fact is that we have to raise a million pounds to carry on, 500,000 of that to survive beyond the middle of April."

The Bulls, who were last champions in 2005, said that if every member pledged 100 pounds or more by an April 6 deadline then they could clear debts and move forward. ($1 = 0.6275 British pounds)