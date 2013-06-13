LONDON, June 13 The Cardiff Arms Park turf on which Gareth Edwards scored arguably the greatest try ever seen will be dug up and replaced with an artificial surface for next season, Cardiff Blues said on Thursday.

Once the venue used for Wales internationals and host to the Barbarians when Edwards scored an extraordinary try against the All Blacks in 1973, the stadium is now dwarfed by the Millennium Stadium next door.

Club side Cardiff Blues returned there last year after a spell at the Cardiff City soccer stadium.

"This is very exciting news for all Cardiff Blues supporters and indeed Cardiff Blues and Cardiff RFC players in the region," Blues chief executive Richard Holland said on the club's website (www.cardiffblues.com).

"The new surface will allow games to go ahead no matter the weather and hopefully enable us to play a more expansive and attractive game for supporters to enjoy."

The surface, approved by the International Rugby Board (IRB) and Heineken Cup organisers the ERC, is the same as the one laid by English Premiership club Saracens whose first match on it at their Allianz Park ground was against Cardiff Blues in an LV Cup tie in January.

While eliminating the mud, artificial surfaces have also been well-received by players despite initial fears that they could be an injury risk.

"The players didn't suffer many burns - no more than you would playing on grass on a sunny day," Gavin Evans, who captained Blues in the match against Saracens, said.

"It was good underfoot and the players will soon get used to playing on it."

Cardiff Blues are scheduled to play their first match on the new surface against Sale Sharks on Aug. 23.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)