Dec 12 Bernard Lapasset was re-elected on Monday as chairman of the International Rugby Board (IRB) after defeating former England captain Bill Beaumont in a vote for the top job.

The Frenchman secured a second consecutive term in office after the 26 IRB Council members voted 14-12 in support of him at a reconvened interim meeting in Los Angeles.

Beaumont then suffered a second blow when he lost his current position as Vice-Chairman to South African Oregan Hoskins.

The pair received 13 votes each but Hoskins got the nod when Lapasset used his casting vote to support the South African.

Both Lapasset, who oversaw the successful campaign to get rugby sevens included in the Olympics, and Hoskins were elected to four year terms, starting on Jan. 1.