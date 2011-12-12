Rugby-Wales sweat on fitness of Biggar and North
LONDON, Feb 8 Wales are sweating on the fitness of fly-half Dan Biggar and winger George North for Saturday's Six Nations home clash against England in Cardiff.
Dec 12 Bernard Lapasset was re-elected on Monday as chairman of the International Rugby Board (IRB) after defeating former England captain Bill Beaumont in a vote for the top job.
The Frenchman secured a second consecutive term in office after the 26 IRB Council members voted 14-12 in support of him at a reconvened interim meeting in Los Angeles.
Beaumont then suffered a second blow when he lost his current position as Vice-Chairman to South African Oregan Hoskins.
The pair received 13 votes each but Hoskins got the nod when Lapasset used his casting vote to support the South African.
Both Lapasset, who oversaw the successful campaign to get rugby sevens included in the Olympics, and Hoskins were elected to four year terms, starting on Jan. 1. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
MELBOURNE, Feb 8 The revelation that police had charged a security consultant hired by the All Blacks in the 'spygate' saga was viewed dimly in Australia on Wednesday, with local media queuing up to demand New Zealand apologise over the affair.
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.