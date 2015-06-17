LONDON, June 17 Holders Toulon were drawn on Wednesday in a tough Pool Five with three-times former winners Leinster and English clubs Bath and Wasps in the group stage of next season's Champions Cup.

Clermont Auvergne, who lost last month's final to Toulon to give their French rivals the trophy for the third successive year, face Ospreys, Exeter and Bordeaux in Pool Two.

English champions Saracens will take on four-times European Cup winners Toulouse, Ireland's Ulster and French club Oyonnax in Pool One.

Stade Francais meet Munster, Leicester and Treviso in Pool Four while Scotland's Glasgow, Northampton, Racing Metro and Scarlets were drawn together in Pool Three.

The final will be played on May 14 next year in Lyon, France. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Martyn Herman)