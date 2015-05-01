LONDON May 1 Argentine centre Juan Martin Hernandez will replace the injured Maxime Mermoz in the Toulon side to face Clermont Auvergne in the all-French European Champions Cup final at Twickenham on Saturday.

Hernandez, 32, played in the Stade Francais side who lost to Toulouse in the 2005 European Cup final.

Australian Matt Giteau will start at flyhalf with Frederic Michalak dropping to the replacements' bench as Toulon bid to win the trophy for the third year in a row.

Winger Drew Mitchell replaced the injured Delon Armitage whose brother Steffon returns for the holders at open-side flanker.

Clermont, who beat English sides Northampton and Saracens to reach the final, restored fit-again scrumhalf Morgan Parra to their starting side along with number eight Fritz Lee.

Captain Damien Chouly was switched to the flank with Portuguese forward Julien Bardy dropping to the bench.

Clermont Auvergne: 15-Nick Abendanon, 14-Noa Nakaitaci, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Naipolioni Nalaga; 10-Brock James, 9-Morgan Parra; 8-Fritz Lee, 7-Damien Chouly (captain), 6-Julien Bonnaire, 5-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 4-Jamie Cudmore, 3-Davit, Zirakashvili, 2-Benjkamin Kayser, 1-Vincent Debaty

Replacements: 16-John Ulugia, 17-Thomas Domingo, 18-Clement Ric, 19-Julien Pierre, 20-Julien Bardy, 21-Ludovic Radoslavjevic, 22-Camille Lopez, 23-Aurelien Rougerie

Toulon - 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Drew Mitchell, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Matt Giteau, 9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde; 8-Chris Masoe, 7-Steffon Armitage, 6-Juan Smith, 5-Ali Williams, 4-Bakkies Botha, 3-Carl Hayman (captain), 2-Guilhem Guirado, 1-Xavier Chiocci

Replacements: 16-Jean-Charles Orioli, 17-Alexandre Menini, 18-Levan Chilachava, 19-Juan Fernandez Lobbe, 20-Virgile Bruni, 21-Rudi Wulf, 22-Frederic Michalak, 23-Romain Taofifenua

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Toby Davis)