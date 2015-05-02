LONDON May 2 Clermont Auvergne suffered a blow before their Champions Cup final against Toulon at Twickenham on Saturday when flyhalf Brock James was injured in the warm up and was replaced in the starting lineup by Camille Lopez.

The Australian strained a thigh muscle in the final moments of the team's warm-up, opening the way for Lopez to start, with New Zealander Mike Delany added to the bench.

Lopez was first choice at 10 early in the season for Clermont and France but missed a month after the Six Nations with a knee injury. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Justin Palmer)