BUENOS AIRES Oct 3 Argentina prop Juan Figallo has pulled out of Saturday's Rugby Championship match against Australia in Rosario with a back injury.

The Montpellier forward is replaced in the team by Juan Pablo Orlandi while Matias Diaz goes on to the bench, the Argentine Rugby Union said in a statement.

Figallo was due to have been part of a pack unchanged for a second successive test.

Team: 15-Juan Martin Hernandez, 14-Horacio Agulla, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Felipe Contepomi, 11-Juan Imhoff, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo; 8-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 7-Pablo Matera, 6-Juan Fernandez Lobbe (captain), 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Julio Farias Cabello, 3-Juan Pablo Orlandi, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Marcos Ayerza

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Nahuel Lobo, 18-Matias Diaz, 19-Manuel Carizza, 20-Benjamin Macome, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Santiago Fernandez, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Tony Jimenez)