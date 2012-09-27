BUENOS AIRES, Sept 27 The ferocity of Argentina's Pumas in their own lair stands between New Zealand and the Rugby Championship title at the Ciudad de La Plata stadium on Saturday (2310 GMT kickoff).

Should Argentina manage what would have been unthinkable before they came into their first major annual competition last month and win, the All Blacks will have to settle the issue in their final match against South Africa in Johannesburg next week.

The world champions, who have won their four matches so far, are favourites for another victory over the Pumas having beaten them 21-5 in Wellington two weeks ago.

But the Pumas are not the walkover many fans and neutral observers might have thought as they faced the prospect of six tests against the world's three top ranked sides.

Steve Hansen, in his first season as All Blacks coach, has recalled Dan Carter into the side with Aaron Smith as his halfback partner knowing New Zealand need their best playmaker to ensure success against an Argentine side that held South Africa 16-16 in their previous home match in Mendoza.

"In this test I suppose (Carter's) experience will count for us a lot, playing over here in what we can expect to be a pretty hostile environment," centre Conrad Smith said.

"Just having his cool head is going to be good for us, to rely on him to direct us around the field and not get too flustered if things don't quite work out," he told reporters when Hansen named his team on Thursday.

Carter, who has met the Pumas just once in a 25-19 All Blacks victory in Buenos Aires in 2006 having missed their World Cup quarter-final last year, comes face to face with Juan Martin Hernandez.

"I rate him very highly, he's a very experienced player now, he's been around for a while, the way he leads team around, you just have to look at his last performance against Australia," Carter said of his opposite flyhalf.

"He's a very accurate general play kicker, with a soccer background the control he has with his kicking (is first class) He's a fantastic player," added Carter, who missed New Zealand's last two matches, the home victories over Argentina and South Africa, with a calf injury.

SIXTEENTH PLAYER

Hernandez was part of the Argentine side that finished third at the 2007 World Cup, spurring the Pumas' entry into the Rugby Championship, but he missed the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand through injury.

Pumas wing Horacio Agulla compared Hernandez and Carter, saying: "They're two very good players, I think the two best flyhalves in the world.

"They both have a great kick, the only difference is one kicks with his right foot and other with his left, they're both massive players, we'll have to be really careful of Carter and they of Hernandez," he told Reuters.

The Pumas, who host the match in the provincial capital La Plata 60km from Buenos Aires city, will be looking to beat the All Blacks for the first time after 15 defeats and a draw in 1985.

Argentina have played very well for an hour against New Zealand and Australia in their two previous matches before being pinned back and beaten.

Agulla said playing at home would be huge plus, like having an extra player, and Argentina had been working on maintaining their game and concentration for the full 80 minutes.

"We'll have to play 110 percent, not make silly mistakes, keep the ball and not defend the whole game," he said, defining the factors needed to have any chance of beating the All Blacks.

"(At home) it will be like playing with a 16th player... We've been playing maybe 70 minutes and we have to improve that."

Teams:

Argentina

15-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 14-Gonzalo Camacho, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Horacio Agulla, 10-Juan Martin Hernandez, 9-Martin Landajo; 8-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe (captain), 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Julio Farias Cabello, 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Rodrigo Roncero

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Marcos Ayerza, 18-Tomas Vallejos, 19-Tomas Leonardi, 20-Nicolas Vergallo, 21-Martin Rodriguez, 22-Juan Imhoff

New Zealand

15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Dan Carter, 9-Aaron Smith; 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Liam Messam, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Luke Romano, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Andrew Hore, 1-Tony Woodcock

Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Charlie Faumuina, 18-Brodie Retallick, 19-Sam Cane, 20-Piri Weepu, 21-Aaron Cruden, 22-Ben Smith (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Justin Palmer)