BUENOS AIRES Oct 4 Injury-ravaged Australia have gone for greater bulk with five changes for their final Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Rosario on Saturday while the Pumas are unchanged.

Both sides want to finish on a winning note with Argentina, crushed 54-15 by title winners New Zealand last weekend, looking for their first victory in their debut season in the southern hemisphere's elite tournament and fancying their chances after a narrow 23-19 loss to the Wallabies on the Gold Coast three weeks ago.

Wing Nick Cummins will win his first cap for the Wallabies, who went down 31-8 to South Africa in Johannesburg last Saturday, on the right in place of Dominic Shipperley who is on the bench.

Injuries have put Berrick Barnes and centre Adam Ashley-Cooper out of contention to face the Pumas with Mike Harris stepping in for Barnes as fullback and main goal kicker in the side named on Thursday by coach Robbie Deans.

Ben Tapuai replacing Ashley-Cooper at outside centre for his second cap completes three changes Deans has made in the backs.

"We know that the Pumas will be coming straight at us, and will be looking to profit in the collision in the same way that the Springboks did last week," Deans said.

"We've addressed that, both internally in our discussions, but also with our selection, where we have gone for the players we feel are best suited to that approach."

There are two changes in the forwards with Sitaleki Timani coming in for Dave Dennis for his first test as blindside flanker after winning six caps in the second row and James Slipper in the front row in favour of loosehead Benn Robinson.

"As with the backs, we've looked to increase our physicality to counter the direct force that will undoubtedly be coming the other way," said Deans, who dropped Dennis and Robinson to the bench.

Argentina coach Santiago Phelan has kept faith with the 15 players who started against the All Blacks and scored two tries but paid heavily conceding seven as their effort to attack more ad a detrimental effect on their usually tight defence.

However, there are changes on the bench with Nicolas Sanchez, flyhalf when Argentina held South Africa to a draw in their first home match, coming in for Martin Rodriguez, who has had surgery in a dislocated shoulder, and back row Leonardo Senatore displacing Tomas Vallejos. (Editing by John Mehaffey)