Rugby-Tipuric set for 50th cap in unchanged Wales team
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
(Corrects spelling of Cane's surname)
By Rex Gowar
LA PLATA, Sept 28 New Zealand unleashed the power of their backs in the second half to beat Argentina 33-15 and all but secure the Rugby Championship on Saturday.
Barely 11-9 ahead at the interval after wing Julian Savea had run in their first try, the All Blacks put the match beyond the Pumas with two more tries early in the second half from flanker Sam Cane and left wing Ben Smith and got a bonus point with Smith's second at the death.
New Zealand go into their final match away to South Africa next Saturday with 23 points, five more than the second-placed Springboks, who beat Australia 28-8 earlier on Saturday.
Flyhalf Aaron Cruden kicked 11 points and his opposite number Nicolas Sanchez 12 with centre Marcelo Bosch adding a penalty for Argentina from the halfway line. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
LONDON, March 7 No Scotland player set to line up against England at Twickenham on Saturday was born when their team last won south of the border 34 years ago, a factor that could be both a help and a hindrance for the surprise Six Nations contenders.
MELBOURNE, March 8 ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put the winless Canberra team on notice by dropping Australia loose forward Scott Fardy from his match-day squad for the Super Rugby match against Western Force on Friday.