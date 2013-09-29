(Corrects spelling of Cane's surname)

By Rex Gowar

LA PLATA, Sept 28 New Zealand unleashed the power of their backs in the second half to beat Argentina 33-15 and all but secure the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Barely 11-9 ahead at the interval after wing Julian Savea had run in their first try, the All Blacks put the match beyond the Pumas with two more tries early in the second half from flanker Sam Cane and left wing Ben Smith and got a bonus point with Smith's second at the death.

New Zealand go into their final match away to South Africa next Saturday with 23 points, five more than the second-placed Springboks, who beat Australia 28-8 earlier on Saturday.

Flyhalf Aaron Cruden kicked 11 points and his opposite number Nicolas Sanchez 12 with centre Marcelo Bosch adding a penalty for Argentina from the halfway line. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)