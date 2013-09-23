BUENOS AIRES, Sept 23 Lock Patricio Albacete was one of six changes to the Argentina team named on Monday to face New Zealand in their Rugby Championship match in La Plata on Saturday.

Albacete, Argentina's most accomplished second row forward, has missed virtually all of the southern hemisphere's top tournament after coming off injured after 15 minutes of their opening defeat against South Africa in Soweto last month.

Hooker Eusebio Guinazu is the other change in the forwards from the Pumas side who lost 14-13 to Australia nine days ago, replacing Agustin Creevy, who drops to the bench.

Coach Santiago Phelan has made four changes in the backs in a side announced by the Argentine Rugby Union including scrumhalf Martin Landajo, who replaces Tomas Cubelli.

Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino comes in for Horacio Agulla on the right wing and centres Santiago Fernandez and Marcelo Bosch replace Felipe Contepomi and Gonzalo Tiesi, who is out of the 22 altogether.

Argentina: 15-Juan Martin Hernandez, 14-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Juan Imhoff, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 7-Pablo Matera, 6-Juan Fernandez Lobbe (captain), 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Julio Farias Cabello, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Marcos Ayerza.

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Nahuel Lobo, 18-Juan Pablo Orlandi, 19-Mariano Galarza, 20-Benjamín Macome, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Felipe Contepomi, 23-Horacio Agulla. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by John Mehaffey)