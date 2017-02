MENDOZA, Argentina Aug 25 Argentina saved their best result against South Africa for the grand occasion with the Springboks having to fight back to salvage a 16-16 draw in the Pumas' home debut in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Argentina, who had lost their previous 14 matches against South Africa, ran up a 13-3 halftime lead after a try by centre Santiago Fernandez converted by fullback Martin Rodriguez.

But Argentina will be left to rue the kick out of defence by Fernandez that was charged down by his opposite number Frans Steyn, who chased the ball and scored the Springboks' sole try 15 minutes from time.

Rodriguez and South African flyhalf Morne Steyn kicked three penalties and one conversion apiece. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by John Mehaffey)