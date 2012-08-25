(Adds details)

By Rex Gowar

MENDOZA, Argentina Aug 25 Argentina saved their best result against South Africa for the grand occasion with the Springboks having to fight back to salvage a 16-16 draw in the Pumas' home debut in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Argentina, who had lost their previous 14 matches against South Africa, ran up a 13-3 halftime lead after a try by centre Santiago Fernandez converted by fullback Martin Rodriguez.

But Argentina will be left to rue the kick out of defence by Fernandez that was charged down by his opposite number Frans Steyn, who chased the ball and scored the Springboks' sole try 15 minutes from time.

Rodriguez and South African flyhalf Morne Steyn kicked three penalties and one conversion apiece.

Argentina drew first blood after 12 minutes with Rodriguez's first penalty.

The Pumas' try followed soon after when several phases of attacks ended when they broke through the middle of the Springboks' defence.

Prop Juan Figallo handed the final telling pass to Fernandez who ran in under the posts with Rodriguez converting.

Warming to their task, Argentina had already scored more points in the first quarter than they did in their 27-6 defeat by South Africa on their tournament debut in Cape Town a week earlier.

South Africa forced their way back into the game and pushed the Pumas' back downfield but crashed into stern Argentine defending.

A series of attacks were held up short of the 22 but the visitors won two penalties in quick succesion with flyhalf Steyn converting the second for their first points.

A second successful penalty by Rodriguez sent the Pumas in at halftime 13-3 ahead.

After an exchange of three penalties, one for Rodriguez and two more for Steyn, South Africa scored their try.

Morne Steyn had a chance to win the match for South Africa, which would have meant an undeserved defeat for Argentina, but his penalty from the right went wide of the left upright. (Editing by John Mehaffey)