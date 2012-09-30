LA PLATA, Argentina, Sept 29 Winger Cory James scored three of New Zealand's seven tries as the world champion All Blacks beat Argentina 54-15 to lift the inaugural Rugby Championship title on Saturday.

The other New Zealand winger, Julian Savea, also scored two tries in an open match in which the Pumas also crossed the All Blacks line twice, including scrumhalf Martin Landajo's opening try of the match.

The noisy capacity 45,000 crowd at the Etadio Unico were treated to some exciting, if often error-riddled running from both back lines with the All Blacks going in 32-8 ahead at the interval.

New Zealand took their winning run to 15 since last year's victorious World Cup at home and travel to Johannesburg for their final match of the tournament next weekend against South Africa, who beat Australia earlier on Saturday. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Nick Mulvenney)