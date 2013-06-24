BUENOS AIRES, June 24 Felipe Contepomi, who captained Argentina in the unsuccessful two-test series against England this month, has been added to the Pumas' squad for the southern hemisphere Rugby championship.

Coach Santiago Phelan completed his 30-man squad on Monday for the tournament starting on Aug. 17 by adding seven players from the June squad and two from the young Argentina team who finished sixth at the Junior World Cup in France at the weekend.

Among the senior players are back row forward Julio Farias Cabello and centre Gonzalo Tiesi, who captained Argentina in their 29-18 win over Georgia on Saturday.

The squad will first spend a fortnight doing physical training at a specialist centre in Pensacola, Florida, a part of their preparations for major events since 2007 when they finished third at the World Cup in France.

The Pumas' technical and tactical preparations from July 15 will include two matches in August against New South Wales Barbarians with venues and dates yet to be set.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)