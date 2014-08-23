SALTA, Argentina Aug 23 South Africa preserved their unbeaten record against Argentina as they turned a 12-point deficit into a 33-31 victory in the last 20 minutes of a Rugby Championship encounter on Saturday.

Argentina looked on course for a first-ever win in the annual four-nation southern hemisphere competition after two quick tries and a penalty after the interval put them 28-16 up at the Padre Ernesto Martearena Stadium.

South Africa, though, bounced back to hand the Pumas a narrow defeat.

Both sides scored three tries as Argentina's forwards ensured almost total domination for their team in the first hour before South Africa's superior fitness helped them claw their way back. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; l)