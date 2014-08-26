BUENOS AIRES Aug 26 Argentina will travel to New Zealand and Australia for their next two Rugby Championship matches without injured blindside flanker Pablo Matera, the Argentine Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

Matera dislocated his shoulder during Saturday's 33-31 loss to South Africa in Salta. He was replaced in the 35th minute by Leonardo Senatore, who is one of the 28-man Pumas squad named by coach Daniel Hourcade for the next phase of the championship.

Wing Juan Imhoff, who has recovered from injury, back-row forward Benjamin Macome and hooker Santiago Iglesias Valdez, a newcomer to the four-nation southern hemisphere championship, have been drafted in by Hourcade.

Argentina are bottom of the standings after two narrow defeats against the Springboks, which earned the Pumas two bonus points. South Africa lead with eight points, one more than title holders New Zealand with Australia also on two points.

The Pumas meet the All Blacks in Napier on Sept. 6 then face the Wallabies at Gold Coast a week later.

Squad:

Backs: Joaquin Tuculet, Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, Manuel Montero, Horacio Agulla, Juan Imhoff, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Marcelo Bosch, Nicolas Sanchez, Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, Juan Martin Hernandez, Martin Landajo, Tomas Cubelli

Forwards: Juan Fernandez Lobbe, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Leonardo Senatore, Benjamin Macome, Rodrigo Baez, Tomas Lavanini, Mariano Galarza, Matias Alemanno, Marcos Ayerza, Ramiro Herrera, Lucas Noguera Paz, Bruno Postiglioni, Nuhuel Tetaz Chaparro, Matias Cortese, Agustin Creevy (captain), Santiago Iglesias Valdez (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)