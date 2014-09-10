MELBOURNE, Sept 10 Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade has switched his wingers and replaced suspended lock Tomas Lavanini with Matias Alemanno for the Pumas' Rugby Championship match against Australia on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Juan Imhoff has been promoted to right wing from the bench to replace Horacio Agulla with Manuel Montero coming in for Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino on the left in the team named on Wednesday.

Alemanno, named on the bench for Argentina's 28-9 loss to New Zealand last week, will start against the Wallabies after Lavanini was banned for a week for charging into a ruck and making contact with All Blacks captain Richie McCaw.

Hourcade has shaken up his bench, bringing front rower Bruno Postiglioni, flanker Benjamin Macome and centre Jerónimo De la Fuente into the matchday 23 as Argentina bid to break their winless record in their third season of the four-nation southern hemisphere tournament.

Argentina: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Juan Imhoff, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Manuel Montero, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe 6-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Mariano Galarza, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Marcos Ayerza

Replacements: 16-Matias Cortese, 17-Bruno Postiglioni, 18-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 19-Benjamin Macome, 20-Rodrigo Baez, 21- Tomas Cubelli, 22-Jerónimo De la Fuente, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing Clare Lovell)