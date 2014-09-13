(corrects score in first para)

By Rex Gowar

Sept 13 Argentina did not deserve to beat Australia after a late two-try surge earned a bonus point in a 32-25 defeat on the Gold Coast on Saturday, according to their coach Daniel Hourcade.

The Pumas fought back from 29-13 down in the last 20 minutes and might have stolen a draw if they had scored a try from a five-metre scrum in the last few seconds.

However, Argentina's replacement scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli was penalised for an early put-in and the chance was lost.

Hourcade was disappointed with their display, saying they could not have expected to win given their performance.

"We didn't play a good match, I think it was the worst of the four (so far)," Hourcade told reporters.

"We got out cheaply in the first half," he added after the Pumas were dominated throughout the first 40 minutes but changed ends only 14-7 behind. "We spent most of the time defending."

Hourcade said their late fightback showed the players were ashamed of their insipid efforts up to that point.

"We did it more out of shame than anything else, we began to pull back (into the game) and were close to a draw but I don't think that would have been just because the Wallabies were better than us," Hourcade said.

He said Argentina had been poor at ball winning and possession on which he has based his work in improving the side.

"If we'd got a positive result we still wouldn't be happy because this isn't what we're looking for even if in the final minutes we had courage and bravery to go forward.

"The good thing is that despite everything, we were in the match."

INJURY WOES

Argentina will be glad of a two-week break after injuries to flanker Juan Manuel Leguizamon, who could miss the rest of the tournament if a scan shows he has torn a leg muscle, lock Mariano Galarza (left shoulder) and centre Juan Martin Hernandez (knee).

Argentina, who next face New Zealand in La Plata on Sept. 27 and Australia in Mendoza a week later, are still looking for their first win over the Wallabies since 1997 having beaten them four times in 22 meetings. They have never beaten the All Blacks or Springboks.

The closest the Pumas have come to breaking their Rugby Championship duck this season was when they led South Africa by 12 points in Salta three weeks ago before losing 33-31.

But home is where they have come closest to a win in their three seasons in the championship, holding the Springboks to a draw in Mendoza in their second match in 2012.

"On balance the tour (in New Zealand and Australia) was good although not how we wanted it to be," said captain Agustin Creevy.

"What's coming next in Argentina will be different, playing at home with our people always makes us stronger," the hooker said.

"We're going to prepare to beat the All Blacks in La Plata and the Wallabies in Mendoza," he added defiantly. (Editing by Ken Ferris)