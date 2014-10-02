BUENOS AIRES Oct 2 For Argentina to obtain their first Rugby Championship victory against Australia in Mendoza on Saturday would give coach Daniel Hourcade the added satisfaction of having beaten the team he most admires.

The Malvinas Argentinas stadium at Mendoza is where the Pumas got their best result in 17 championship matches so far, a 16-16 draw with South Africa in their maiden season two years ago.

There has been wide recognition from their rivals that Argentina have progressed this season, their first under Hourcade, whose side have sought to embrace the attacking skills of the Wallabies.

"Australian rugby is the one I like best, it's the most creative, the one that generates most (play)," Hourcade said before the tournament.

"There are some specific factors, like how to play a lot higher (on the field). It was always our idea to play with a lot of dynamism, with (attacking) options," he said in an interview with the Argentine daily La Nacion.

"Establish a first phase and from there have the tools that allow us to break down defences in different ways."

Argentina have shown at times during this championship that, like Australia, they want to keep the ball moving fast, get it out quickly from rucks, run at defences and make quick offloads to try to penetrate.

NEW WAY

Hourcade said Argentina have changed how they practice, mimicking matches with hardly any interruptions to make corrections, leaving that for video sessions.

The Wallabies gave Argentina a hard time in the first half of their Gold Coast meeting earlier in the championship, with a massive advantage in possession and territory.

"Australia is so much of a mirror for us that they hurt us more than the other teams," winger Juan Imhoff told reporters. "We wanted to keep the ball and wear our opponents down controlling the match and the opposite happened."

Ball winning will, therefore, be the key for the Pumas if they are to break their duck and they could benefit from disruptions suffered by the Wallabies in the build-up starting with their luggage arriving late in Buenos Aires.

Utility back Kurtley Beale has been dropped from the match squad while under internal investigation after a row with a member of the team staff.

Australia have also had injury problems after a tough test against South Africa which they lost 28-10 with coach Ewen McKenzie making two changes in the pack.

James Horwill has replaced concussed lock Rob Simmons and Scott Higginbotham has come in for the injured Ben McCalman at number eight.

Teams:

Argentina: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Juan Imhoff, 13-Horacio Agulla, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo; 8-Leonardo Senatore, 7-Benjamin Macome, 6-Rodrigo Baez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Mariano Galarza, 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Marcos Ayerza

Replacements: 16-Matias Cortese, 17-Bruno Postiglioni, 18-Ramiro Herrera, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Javier Ortega Desio, 21-Thomas Cubelli, 22-Marcelo Bosch, 23-Jeronimo De la Fuente

Australia: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Scott Higginbotham, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Scott Fardy, 5-James Horwill, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Saia Faingaa, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Josh Mann-Rea, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Jake Schatz, 21-Matt Hodgson, 22-Nic White, 23-Rob Horne

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales) (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Justin Palmer)