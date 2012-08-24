BUENOS AIRES Aug 23 Argentina's chance of a first victory in the Rugby Championship at home to South Africa in Mendoza on Saturday has taken a dramatic turn for the worse with the loss of flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez through injury.

The Pumas dream of ending a record of 14 defeats in as many meetings with the Springboks, the last a stinging 27-6 loss in their debut in the southern hemisphere tournament last weekend.

They have usually proved a handful on home soil but losing one of their leading players, a key element of the Pumas side that finished third at the 2007 World Cup in France, diminishes their chances of an upset.

Coach Santiago Phelan has replaced Hernandez, who pulled a right leg muscle during kicking practice on Tuesday, with reserve flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez for the match at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in the Andean city of Mendoza (1910 GMT).

Sanchez, whose three previous caps came against minor opposition, is being thrown in the deep end but he has inside knowledge of South Africa having been a part of the Pampas XV who won that country's third-tier Vodacom Cup last year.

The decision means two changes to the side beaten in Cape Town with Martin Rodriguez replacing Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino at fullback.

Lock Patricio Albacete underlined the need for Argentina to change tactics in the rucks.

"We must try to get more of their players involved in the rucks, which didn't happen (last weekend)," Albacete said. "We'd have three or four players involved and they wouldn't have any which left them with a lot of free players."

Phelan said Argentina's game plan was sound and the team would improve with each match in their first annual top-level tournament.

"The maul was a good tool which helped us to advance on several occasions. The three penalties we missed in the second half came from mauls," he added.

South Africa have also made two changes with hooker Bismarck du Plessis unavailable after a ligament injury during last Saturday's match. Adriaan Strauss takes his place.

Jacques Potgieter replaces the dropped Keegan Daniel at blindside flanker and Willem Alberts moves to number eight.

Teams:

Argentina: 15-Martin Rodriguez, 14-Gonzalo Camacho, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Horacio Agulla, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Nicolas Vergallo; 8-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe (captain), 7-Alvaro Galindo, 6-Julio Farias Cabello, 5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Eusebio Guinazu, 1-Rodrigo Roncero

South Africa: 15-Zane Kirchner, 14-Bryan Habana, 13-Jean de Villiers (captain), 12-Frans Steyn, 11-Lwazi Mvovo, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Francois Hougaard; 8-Willem Alberts, 7-Jacques Potgieter, 6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Andries Bekker, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira (Editing by Ian Ransom)