By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Aug 23 Argentina's chance of a
first victory in the Rugby Championship at home to South Africa
in Mendoza on Saturday has taken a dramatic turn for the worse
with the loss of flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez through injury.
The Pumas dream of ending a record of 14 defeats in as many
meetings with the Springboks, the last a stinging 27-6 loss in
their debut in the southern hemisphere tournament last weekend.
They have usually proved a handful on home soil but losing
one of their leading players, a key element of the Pumas side
that finished third at the 2007 World Cup in France, diminishes
their chances of an upset.
Coach Santiago Phelan has replaced Hernandez, who pulled a
right leg muscle during kicking practice on Tuesday, with
reserve flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez for the match at the Malvinas
Argentinas stadium in the Andean city of Mendoza (1910 GMT).
Sanchez, whose three previous caps came against minor
opposition, is being thrown in the deep end but he has inside
knowledge of South Africa having been a part of the Pampas XV
who won that country's third-tier Vodacom Cup last year.
The decision means two changes to the side beaten in Cape
Town with Martin Rodriguez replacing Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino at
fullback.
Lock Patricio Albacete underlined the need for Argentina to
change tactics in the rucks.
"We must try to get more of their players involved in the
rucks, which didn't happen (last weekend)," Albacete said. "We'd
have three or four players involved and they wouldn't have any
which left them with a lot of free players."
Phelan said Argentina's game plan was sound and the team
would improve with each match in their first annual top-level
tournament.
"The maul was a good tool which helped us to advance on
several occasions. The three penalties we missed in the second
half came from mauls," he added.
South Africa have also made two changes with hooker Bismarck
du Plessis unavailable after a ligament injury during last
Saturday's match. Adriaan Strauss takes his place.
Jacques Potgieter replaces the dropped Keegan Daniel at
blindside flanker and Willem Alberts moves to number eight.
Teams:
Argentina: 15-Martin Rodriguez, 14-Gonzalo Camacho,
13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Horacio Agulla,
10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Nicolas Vergallo; 8-Juan Martin Fernandez
Lobbe (captain), 7-Alvaro Galindo, 6-Julio Farias Cabello,
5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Eusebio
Guinazu, 1-Rodrigo Roncero
South Africa: 15-Zane Kirchner, 14-Bryan Habana, 13-Jean de
Villiers (captain), 12-Frans Steyn, 11-Lwazi Mvovo, 10-Morne
Steyn, 9-Francois Hougaard; 8-Willem Alberts, 7-Jacques
Potgieter, 6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Andries Bekker, 4-Eben Etzebeth,
3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 1-Tendai Mtawarira
(Editing by Ian Ransom)