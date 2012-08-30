By Rex Gowar
BUENOS AIRES Aug 30 Argentina's Pumas, fresh
from their best result against South Africa, want to become a
team that no longer surprise people with their achievements.
Having lost 27-6 to South Africa on their debut in Cape Town
on Aug. 18, the Pumas came within a whisker of upsetting the
Springboks in a 16-16 draw in Mendoza in the Rugby Championship
last Saturday.
"I hope that getting into an annual tournament is going
to allow us to not surprise the guys any more," captain Juan
Martin Fernandez Lobbe told Reuters.
"(We want) to try to play at this level every year and to
reach the level of these three teams that is amazing."
After a practice in Buenos Aires on Thursday, the Pumas were
flying to New Zealand to face the All Blacks in Wellington on
Sept. 8, then Australia in Gold Coast a week later.
"Our goal is to try and match them. It's going to demand a
lot of hard, hard work but we believe we have the head and the
will to get to that level," the number eight said.
"So we hope that in a few years we can say that the Pumas
are not surprising, that they have established themselves at
that level."
The Pumas have received some advice from New Zealand's World
Cup-winning coach Graham Henry as a consultant to help them
raise another step in their game.
The Toulon back row forward, who formerly played in England,
explained the meaning behind Henry's advice to play a simple
game.
"Sometimes you don't have to complicate yourselves a lot,
you just need to do simple stuff but do it perfectly, be
precise, do it 100 percent every time and sometimes that's not
easy to achieve," he said.
"But if you can (do that) you have a good grade of success,"
he added, and pointed to some of Argentina's strengths,
including the 'Pumas mystique', when players rise above
themselves after pulling on the light blue and white hoops.
HUGE INFLUENCE
"We have a strong defence and we're trying to play an
intensive rugby of going forward and trying to be dynamic but
the most important thing is the pride we get from playing with
this team."
Winger Horacio Agulla also said Henry's influence was a
major asset.
"It's huge. For us, a person like him to come here to give
us some instructions, some rugby (nous) is really good. We enjoy
it and try to learn everything we can," he told reporters.
"He just wants us to play simple rugby, he doesn't want us
to play really complicated rugby, he makes everything easier for
us. I think that's why we feel so comfortable."
Agulla, like Fernandez Lobbe a veteran of the Pumas side
that finished third at the 2007 World Cup in France, said the
disappointment of not having managed to win Saturday's match
could act as a spur for the team.
"To have got a draw is incredible, but to have been dominant
all match and so close (to winning) and see it slip due to small
mistakes leaves you with a sour taste," he said.
"That we should all remain with that feeling is good because
it means we aren't satisfied (with that)," added the Bath
player.
"The best (challenge) is to come, New Zealand, the world
champions, everyone's dream, to be enjoyed. Obviously, it's
going to be harder than South Africa but you have to make the
most of such things."
