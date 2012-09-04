(fixes typo in headline)
Sept 4 Argentine hopes of an unlikely first
victory over world champions New Zealand were boosted on Tuesday
when flyhalf pivot Juan Martin Hernandez and openside flanker
Juan Manuel Leguizamon were named in the side after returning
from injury.
The dynamic duo were the only changes to coach Santiago
Phelan's starting line-up for their Rugby Championship clash in
Wellington on Saturday, bolstering an experienced lineup that
boasts over 400 caps.
Hernandez has recovered from a torn leg muscle that kept him
out of the home 16-16 draw with South Africa on Aug. 25 and
takes over from Nicolas Sanchez.
The return of the classy flyhalf is a huge boost for the
Pumas, who face an uphill challenge against the All Blacks who
have lost only four times at home in 10 years.
The gifted Hernandez has been plagued by injury in recent
times. He made his first start for Argentina in three years in
their first Rugby Championship clash, a 27-6 defeat by the
Springboks in Durban last month.
His tactical kicking and ability to bring runners into the
game will be important against a measly All Black defence that
kept Australia pointless in the second of their two wins over
their trans-Tasman rivals 10 days ago.
The visitors always play a forward orientated game and will
be delighted to have the powerful 29-year-old Leguizamon back in
their ranks for the Wellington test.
The French-based flanker had been absent because of a
stomach problem but is fit now and takes the place of Alvaro
Galindo.
Leguizamon caused the All Blacks problems in their World Cup
quarter-final last year but the home side prevailed 33-10 in
Auckland.
Phelan has named 12 players from that World Cup clash and
will pick his replacements on Thursday.
Argentina have drawn once and lost 17 times to New Zealand.
Team: 15-Martin Rodriguez, 14-Gonzalo Camacho, 13-Marcelo
Bosch, 12-Santiago Fernandez, 11-Horacio Agulla, 10-Juan Martin
Hernandez, 9-Nicolas Vergallo, 8-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe
(captain), 7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 6-Julio Farias Cabello,
5-Patricio Albacete, 4-Manuel Carizza, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Eusebio
Guinazu, 1-Rodrigo Roncero.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John
O'Brien)