Aug 23 An injury to wing Juan Imhoff's left thigh has forced Argentina into making a change on their replacements bench for Saturday's Rugby Championship match against South Africa in Mendoza.

Coach Santiago Phelan, who on Thursday made five alterations to the team crushed 73-13 by the Springboks in their tournament opener in Soweto last Saturday, has named Joaquin Tuculet as Imhoff's replacement. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in London; editing by Tony Jimenez)