BUENOS AIRES Aug 20 Fit-again Juan Martin Hernandez was named at inside centre in the Argentina starting line-up on Wednesday as one of two changes in the backs for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash with South Africa in Salta.

Hernandez was picked to face the Springboks in the opener in Pretoria last Saturday but had to pull out due to an injury in training with Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias taking his place for the 13-6 defeat.

Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino comes in on the right wing in place of Horacio Agulla in the only other change from the side that held their own in atrocious weather at Loftus Versfeld and earned a bonus point.

"These are changes we already had in mind, Juan Martin was going to play last week and now comes back into the team after the niggle he had," Pumas coach Daniel Hourcade told reporters.

"We also wanted to look at other options, rotate a bit to give other players some minutes, but very little so as not to modify the team structure."

Gonzalez Iglesias drops out of the squad while Agulla has stepped down to the bench where front row forward Bruno Postiglioni replaces Lucas Noguera Paz in the only other change.

Prop Marcos Ayerza, like Hernandez one of the few survivors of the side that finished third at the 2007 World Cup, is set to win his 50th cap in his seventh meeting with South Africa having made his test debut against the Springboks in 2004.

"We're going to play the game we had planned on playing last Saturday and couldn't because of the rain, especially in attack," Hourcade added.

Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Manuel Montero, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo; 8-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 6-Paul Matera, 5-Thomas Lavanini, 4-Mariano Galarza, 3-Ramiro Herrera 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Marcos Ayerza

Replacements: 16-Matias Cortese, 17-Bruno Postiglioni, 18-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Leonardo Senatore, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23-Horacio Agulla (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Nick Mulvenney)