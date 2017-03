MENDOZA, Argentina Oct 4 Argentina fought back from a 14-0 deficit to beat Australia 21-17 for their maiden victory in the Rugby Championship in Mendoza on Saturday.

Both sides scored two tries apiece with the difference coming from the boot of Pumas flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez as Argentina won a match in the southern hemisphere tournament at the 18th attempt. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)