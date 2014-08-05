BUENOS AIRES Aug 5 Winger Juan Imhoff has injured his foot and will miss Argentina's first two Rugby Championship matches against South Africa, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Tuesday.

The Racing Metro player fractured the second metatarsal of his right foot during the Pumas' warm-up game against French Club Grenoble on Saturday.

Imhoff has been replaced by Duendes centre Jeronimo de la Fuente in coach Daniel Hourcade's 26-man squad which leaves Buenos Aires on Wednesday bound for South Africa.

Argentina face the Springboks in Pretoria on Aug. 16, then the two teams meet again in Salta a week later before both play home and away against New Zealand and Australia in the annual four-nation southern hemisphere tournament. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)