LA PLATA, Argentina, Sept 29 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen revelled in his team's performance after they hammered Argentina on Saturday but was happy to enjoy the moment rather than look ahead to a possible record winning streak.

The world champions outscored the Pumas seven tries to two at the Estadio Unico to claim the Rugby Championship title and extend their winning run to 15 matches, two shy of the record set by their All Black predecessors between 1965 and 1970.

"Records are something that reflect what you've done rather than something you should be chasing," said Hansen, whose team face South Africa and Australia in their next two matches.

While praising the All Black display, Hansen also gave credit to Argentina for their intention to play running rugby.

"It was one our best performances of the season," said Hansen, who took charge after last year's World Cup triumph.

He said his chief goal was for New Zealand to confirm their status as world champions and winning the Rugby Championship was part of that.

"The manner we did it was very satisfying," he told the post-match news conference.

"To be able to attack like that, you have to have a platform and the forwards played very well today."

Argentina, who scored the first try of each half, played their part in an open game in which they attempted to attack more than in their previous matches.

This produced some exciting moves from both teams across the width of the pitch but had a detrimental effect on the Pumas' normally excellent defence.

New Zealand, playing better than in their 21-5 win over the Pumas in Wellington, were too good for their opponents in the speed with which they played in the forwards to get the ball out to the backs, stretching the Argentine defence.

"We set put to try to do things better with the ball but we took a step back in our defensive organisation," Pumas coach Santiago Phelan said.

"Some of their tries came from our mistakes but others were due to (New Zealand's) effectiveness," he added.

Pumas captain Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe agreed.

"We wanted to try and play more but our defence is what feeds us and today we made too many mistakes in that area," he said. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)