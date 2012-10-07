Rugby-Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
ROSARIO, Argentina Oct 6 Australia beat Argentina 25-19 (halftime 15-9) in a Rugby Championship match at the Gigante de Arroyito in Rosario on Saturday.
Scorers:
Argentina - Try: Juan Imhoff; Conversion: Marcelo Bosch; Penalties; Juan Martin Hernandez (3), Bosch
Australia - Try: Digby Ioane; Conversion: Michael Harris; Penalties: Harris (6) (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.